Melvin Carter, 60, of Newport, Rhode Island, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Born on February 5, 1963, He was the son of the late Conchita (Carter) Noka-Glover and the beloved brother of William Carter of Cranston, Tina Noka of Marietta, GA, and Tonya Anderson, of Millbrook, AL, and many nieces and nephews. Melvin is preceded in death by his mother Conchita Noka-Glover and his brothers Jermaine Noka and Anthony Carter.

He was a treasure to his Chapel Terrace neighbors and his Stop & Shop coworkers who are all mourning his passing. Melvin worked for many years at the Masonic Lodge in Newport, and most recently has enjoyed several years on the team at Stop & Shop in Newport. When he wasn’t working, Melvin loved music, played harmonica and drums, and he brought life to the party where ever he was.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 15 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Pyramid Club, 32 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport.