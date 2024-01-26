Fred H Velardi, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on January 24, 2024, at the age of 81. He was born on January 15, 1943, in New Haven, CT, to the late Pasqual and Mary (Savinelli) Velardi.

Fred was a man of many talents and passions. After completing his high school education, he embarked on a successful career in inventory control, dedicating 38 years of his life to Marlin Firearms, a firearms manufacturing company. His dedication and expertise made him an integral part of the industry.

Fred had a keen eye for capturing moments through photography. Specializing in weddings, he was able to freeze priceless memories for countless couples in the Connecticut area, and beyond. He had an eye for detail and a unique ability to capture the essence of every moment. When he wasn’t behind the lens, Fred could be found indulging in his hobbies, including golfing, he loved classic cars and trains, gardening, and woodworking, especially furniture. His craftsmanship and creativity were evident in every piece he created.

Fred was a loving and devoted family man. He was the adoring husband of Marie Velardi, a caring father to his daughter, Jennifer Collingwood and her husband, Gary Collingwood, and his daughter-in-law, Christa Velardi. He was also a proud grandfather to his grandchildren Jillian Collingwood, and Mac and Griffin Velardi. He will also be missed by his brother, Pat Velardi, sister-in-law, Carol Velardi and his nephews, Alex and Thomas. His love and guidance will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Fred was predeceased by his parents, Pasqual and Mary Velardi, and his son, Mark Velardi.

Prior to the mass, friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the Visiting Hours at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport on February 1, 2024, 5:00 pm to 7:00pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Fred’s life will be held on February 3, 2024, at 11:00 am at St. Stanislaus Parish, 9 Eld St., New Haven, CT. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations maybe be made in Fred’s memory to a charity of your choice.