Barbara Elizabeth Caminiti (née Correiro), beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on January 16, 2024, at the age of 72. Born on June 29, 1951, in Fall River, MA, and moved with her family to Newport at a young age. Barbara lived a life filled with love, compassion, and dedication to her family.

Barbara was a woman of admirable resilience and determination. She graduated from Rogers High School Class of 1970, and embarked on a professional journey that showcased her entrepreneurial spirit. For many years, Barbara worked alongside her family at Ray’s Convenience Store and later restaurant. Along with her husband John and family she ran Long Wharf Seafood. Contributing to the success of their business and building lasting relationships with customers.

In addition to her work in the family business, Barbara had a diverse career. She worked at General Electric and served as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Visiting Nurses and numerous nursing homes. Her caring nature made a profound impact on the lives she touched, providing comfort and support to those in need. She had a special affinity for caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s, demonstrating heartfelt compassion in her work with these patients.

Outside of her work, Barbara had a passion for reading and expanding her knowledge. She could often be found engrossed in the pages of a book, seeking both entertainment and enlightenment. She also enjoyed rooting for her favorite team the Red Sox.

Above all, Barbara’s greatest joy came from taking care of her three grandchildren. She embraced her role as a grandmother wholeheartedly, devoting her time and energy to creating cherished memories with them. Her unconditional love and devotion brought immeasurable warmth and happiness to her family.

Barbara will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by her loving daughter Aimee Caminiti, and her devoted sons John Caminiti, and Jason Caminiti.

She will be dearly missed also by Jason’s wife Erin Leary, Aimee’s partner Daniel Labrecque, and John’s partner Crystal Rego.

Her brother Ray Correiro and her grandsons, Emrys, Korbyn, Zachary, and granddaughter Paige. She leaves behind four nieces, a nephew, great nieces, and great nephews. She also leaves behind many friends of her children, to whom they considered her a second Mother, including Christina Rahn, among others.

She is preceded in death by her husband John, her brother Daniel, and her parents Shirley and Raymond.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday January, 25th from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following at 6:00pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to Shriners Children’s https://lovetotherescue.org/