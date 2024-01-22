Newport, RI -Awilda Ojeda Ramos, 71, of Newport, RI, passed away on January 19th, 2024.

Born in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, on August 24, 1952, She was the daughter of Vincente Ojeda and Justina Ramos.

Awilda is survived by her daughter, Maritza Morocho of Middletown, Daniel Eli Ojeda and Giezy Andres Ojeda. Awilda is preceded in death by son, Harry Adams Alvarez. She leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 999 West Main Rd. Middlown R.I. (Segunda Iglesia Camino a Canaan)

on Wednesday January 24, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Burial will be private.

