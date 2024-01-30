Middletown, RI -Anthony E. Cordeiro, 88, of Portsmouth, RI, died on January 28, 2024. He was the husband of Michelina (Molaro) Cordeiro.

Anthony “Tony” Cordeiro, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away after a short stay at the Royal at Forest Farm. He was born April 09, 1935, in Fall River, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Joseph and Victoria (Correia) Cordeiro. He was the youngest of 12 children. Raised in Fall River, Tony joined the Navy at age 17. During his 21 years with the Navy, he travelled all over the world, but it was his tour in Naples Italy that was most notable; it was there he met the love of his life, Michelina. She caught his eye in a little restaurant, and she stole his heart. During their nearly 63 years of marriage, they were inseparable, each sharing half of the other’s heart. Residents of Portsmouth for over 50 years, together they raised four amazing children, Joseph, Anna, Diane and Anthony. Following his career with the Navy, Tony was the manager of Aquidneck Liquors Package Store from 1973 to 2008, when he retired to spend time with Lena, and to enjoy watching their six grandchildren grow.

Tony is survived by his soul mate of nearly 63 years, Michelina, and their 4 children: Joseph (Mary) of Bristol, RI, Anna (Stephen) Potts of Portsmouth, RI, Diane (late husband Paul) Blackburn of Fall River MA, and Anthony (Sheona) of Fall River MA; six grandchildren: Amanda Weare of Middleborough, MA, Nicole Blackburn of Raynham MA, Madeline Cordeiro of Bristol RI, Joseph Cordeiro of Bristol RI, Nicholas Potts of Portsmouth RI, and Jake Finan of Fall River MA. Anthony also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including Daniel Cordeiro of Fall River MA and Stephen Cordeiro of Fall River MA. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Manuel, Johnny, Joseph and Frances; by his sisters Annie Dias, Mary Newbury, Rosie Alphonso, Evelyn Holiday, Georgie Holiday, Emily Roderick and Betty Auclair, and his brother-in-law Gil Dias.

Calling hours will be held Friday, February 2, 2024, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 10:00am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105