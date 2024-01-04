Alanson “Al” O. Holmes, 79, of Newport, RI, passed away on December 26, 2023. He was the husband of Eileen (Richards) Holmes for 55 years.

Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Dupras) Holmes. He was a graduate of Rogers High School.

Al honorably served in the U.S. Air Force, receiving the rank of A2C in 1967. Following his time in the military, he spent three years with the Newport Police Department before he began a career as a professional chef. Most recently he was employed with the Hotel Viking, Clarke Cooke House, and Wanumetonomy Country Club. He worked as a chef throughout Berkshire County, there were very few restaurants that didn’t know him.

Al was an avid bowler for years. He taught youth bowling, as well as coached for his sons’ little league baseball and youth hockey leagues. He was very invested in youth development. He loved music and dancing, enjoyed fishing, and picked up golf in his later years. He was always active until his diagnosis with Alzheimer’s.

Al is survived by his wife, Eileen F. Holmes, his children; Brian A. (Caryn) Holmes, of Agawam, MA, Kevin D. Holmes, of Newport, his grandchildren; Brittany (Tyrel) Feeler, and Michael Holmes, his great-grandchildren; Dryden Feeler, and Myra Feeler. He additionally leaves his step granddaughter, Aleah Sangiovanni, step great-granddaughter, Shea Graham, and many nieces and nephews.

Al is preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Holmes Jr., Francis N. Holmes, and Marion Parker.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.