The Newport City Council is set to begin the process of selecting a candidate to fill the State Government Relations and Advocacy Services position on Wednesday, January 24.

According to the city, representatives will be interviewed by the City Council in a session starting at 4:30 pm.

Frank McMahon, Grant Pilkington, and Christopher Hunter from Advocacy Solutions will be interviewed for the position at 4:30 pm; Peter Baptista and Nicholas Hemond from Capitol Communications Group at 5 pm; and Nicole O’Loughlin at 5:30 pm.

The Council may also discuss after the interview how they may vote on applicants seeking an appointment to the position at a regularly scheduled Council meeting at which a vote to appoint an applicant is considered.

