The Newport City Council and School Committee will hold a workshop on ESSR funding and the impact of enrollment decline on Tuesday, January 23, at 6 pm.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place in the council chambers at Newport City Hall.

ESSR stands for Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund, which was created as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021. The ESSR Fund provides funding to states and school districts to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on elementary and secondary schools.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.