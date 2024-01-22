Marinas.com and Dockwa.com have awarded the Middletown Police Department and Third Beach Harbor an elite fleet award for their outstanding service to the boating community.

The award is the result of the work of Harbormaster Jake Farrell, Capt. Jason Ryan and Lisa Sisson are administrative assistants to the chief of police. The three were recognized for their efforts in helping to “set the bar high and provided top-tier experiences to your boaters.”

Marinas.com and Dockwa.com singles out Farrell for his excellent service to the boating community. They noted that his attention to detail and professionalism are on full display while performing the duties of harbormaster. He is polite, courteous, and quickly responds to the boater’s needs, questions, and concerns. He is a real asset to the boating community.”

Third Beach Harbor is also recognized as a great place to rent a mooring. There are dozens of moorings available to rent seasonally by the local community. It’s also a great place to stop over for a day trip. The water off the popular Middletown family beach has dozens of moorings available to rent seasonally by the local community. There are also several moorings where boaters can rent a space.

While visiting Third Beach Harbor, all boaters are reminded to stay clear of the swim area. No pump-out or overboard discharges are allowed. Boaters should also beach any dinghy to the south of the boat ramp.

