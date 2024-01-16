The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office has announced the arrest of a Massachusetts man accused of strangling his girlfriend, possessing illegal rifles, and possessing more than 60 large-capacity magazines.

The announcement states that 42-year-old Yaran Drawbridge was charged with 68 counts of firearms and domestic violence-related offenses following an incident on May 5, 2023.

The Office of the Attorney General reports that officers were called to a home on Juniper Lane in Johnston after reports of a domestic disturbance. There, the victim told police that she had escaped an assault from her boyfriend, who police say then physically assaulted her and put her in a chokehold. The victim says she was able to escape through a bathroom window, but believes the suspect was still in the home.

Officers were then called back to the home through a rear door, where they found various large capacity magazines and other gun paraphernalia in the basement. The search was unable to locate the suspect, and the victim told police that he owned another home in Holden.

Investigators notified Holden Police of the situation, and the suspect turned himself into Johnston Police Headquarters on May 5. A search of the home led to the seizure of three altered rifles with shortened barrels and 62 large-capacity magazines.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on February 7, 2024.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.