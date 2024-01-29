Get ready to laugh aloud at the quips and ruses of comedian Jimmy Carr as he brings his “Terribly Funny” stand-up show to The Vets in Providence on Friday, April 26.

Tickets go on presale on Wednesday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local and general on sale on Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local at TheVetsRI.com and JimmyCarr.com. The show has exceeded a staggering 480,000 tickets sold globally, and that number is expected to grow significantly in 2023 and 2024 as the tour continues into its second and third years.

A household name in UK television, Jimmy Carr is best known for hosting Channel 4’s “8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and Big Fat Quiz Of The Year,” as well as appearing on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle UK and The Royal Variety Performance three times. He has also served as a judge on hit BBC1 entertainment series I Can See Your Voice and is the host of the brand-new Channel 4 gameshow “I Literally Just Told You.”

With a career spanning more than four decades, Jimmy Carr has sold more than 1.2 million copies of his eight stand-up titles, which include Live, Stand-Up, Comedian, In Concert, Telling Jokes, Making People Laugh, Being Funny and Laughing & Joking. His shows are now available on his YouTube channel, which has amassed a staggering 758,000 subscribers and 210 million views since it was launched in 2018.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.