The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) has appointed Brewer Rowe to the newly-created role of chief operating officer and tournament director.

Rowe, who joined the ITHAF in 2012, will oversee all facility and finance operations for the organization and will continue in his role as tournament director of the 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open. He was one of two senior staff members promoted by ITHF CEO Dan Faber on Tuesday.

The other hire announced by Faber was Marguerite Marano, who has worked for the ITHAF for 20 years and was most recently responsible for leading TeamFAME, the organization’s national junior tennis and learning chapter, since its launch in 2018. Marano will assume the role of executive director of TeamFAME and vice president of advancement.

“Both Marguerite Marano and Brewer Rowe have consistently demonstrated their value and dedication to the Ithof’s mission and efforts, and we are confident that they will continue to make significant contributions,” said Faber. “Their success is a reflection of our commitment to providing opportunities for growth and recognizing the exceptional talent within our team.”

