Over 100 families and students had the opportunity to learn more about charter schools at the Rhode Island League of Charter Schools’ Fair on Wednesday, January 24.

The fair, held at Times2 STEM Academy in Providence, featured twenty-two charter schools showcasing their innovative programs. Chiara Deltito-Sharrott, executive director of the League, expressed her excitement at seeing so many families and students exploring the possibilities that charter schools have to offer.

“Charter schools are free, open to all, and accountable to the public. Year over year the demand from families has increased. In 2023, 28,000 applications were submitted for 2,475 seats,” Deltito-Sharrott said.

The Rhode Island Department of Education also assisted parents with completing applications via their EnrollRI platform. Stop the Wait, a parent advocacy group, and Neighborhood Health of Rhode Island also provided valuable resources for families.

The application period to apply for a charter school seat is open until March 14, 2024. Families and students can apply online through EnrollRI, or by contacting each of the individual charter schools. The application process is free and blind lottery admissions are used to determine who will be accepted.

