On Saturday night, February 10, the Boston-born American alternative rock band Guster will perform a special concert at Après Only.

The doors will open at 5:30 pm with DJ Tad Cautious opening the show.

This exclusive one-night-only set will be more intimate compared to their usual multi-thousand-person venues on tour. The indoor-outdoor concert space at Après Only can accommodate 225 people. This concert is a pre-tour event before their tour begins in March.

Après Only is a cozy bar and tasting room celebrating Vermont’s classic ski culture and 1980s nostalgia. The bar offers a small menu of snacks, fondue, tabletop s’mores, and local beer, wine and cocktails, making it the perfect place to unwind after a day on the mountain.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, Après Only hosts local talented musicians for live performances. Recently, they began hosting larger acts for heated al fresco concerts. On New Year’s Eve, G. Love sold out the bar and Guster’s concert in February will be followed by a show from The Samples on Saturday, March 9th.

Tickets for Guster at Après Only can be purchased through Eventbrite here and range from $85 for general admission to $135 for VIP. There are only 26 VIP Tickets available and 200 General Admission Tickets. VIP tickets include a meet and greet, VIP bar seating, a special menu, and direct bar access with no lines.