Several legislators representing Rhode Island’s East Bay are calling the I-195 West bridge closure “frustrating and confusing” in a letter to RIDOT.

The letter was signed by East Providence’s House Majority Whip Katherine Kazarian, Senate Majority Whip Valarie Lawson, as well as representatives Jason Knight, Jennifer Boylan, Matthew Dawson, June Speakman, Susan Donovan, Pamela Lauria, Robert Britto, Walter Felag, and Linda Ujifusa.

“The closure of this bridge has brought frustration and confusion to our constituents and unfortunately, we are all unable to answer their questions or address their concerns regarding when this stressful situation will be remedied. The significant burden that this closure has added to the daily lives of our constituents and local businesses makes getting the bridge fixed as quickly as possible a main priority for us. And while patience is needed, being able to give our affected residents clear updates on the status of the repair work will hopefully address some of the strain and anxiety that the bridge closure has placed upon the people of the East Bay,” said the legislators.

The legislators are requesting regular updates from RIDOT on the expected timeline for when the bridge will reopen.

