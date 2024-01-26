The DeBlois Gallery will host the 2024 Annual Aquidneck Island High School Art Show in Memory of Rosemary Day on February 9, 2024. This annual event, which opens on February 9 and runs through February 16, honors the late Rosemary Day, a devoted Middletown High School art teacher and member of DeBlois Gallery.

The show, which is accompanied by a special exhibit, Works on Paper by the late Anthony Quinn, features a variety of student-led pieces that reflect the themes of humor, tragedy, and social justice. This year’s guest speaker will be Katherine Quinn, the founder of the Anthony Quinn Foundation, which supports scholarships for high school students who aspire to pursuing a career in the arts.

The Aquidneck Island High School Art Show has been a tradition on the island for more than 20 years, and this year’s show will continue that practice. The event, which is free and open to all ages, is a showcase for the work of local high school art students and a fitting tribute to the late Rosemary Day.

Participating schools include Met School, Middletown High School, Portsmouth High School, and Rogers High School.

For more information about the Aquidneck Island High School Art Show, please visit the DeBlois Gallery website.

