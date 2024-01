On Tuesday, January 16, Breeze Airways announced that it will soon be providing direct service from the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to San Diego International Airport.

The service to San Diego will be available twice a week, with the first flight leaving Rhode Island on April 30, 2024, and returning to PVD the evening of the flight.

This is the second California destination for PVD, with seasonal nonstop and direct service to Los Angeles (LAX) available seven days a week scheduled to return on May 1, 2024. In February, Breeze will also launch new, nonstop flights from PVD to Savannah (SAV) and Myrtle Beach (MYR). Both routes are offered twice a week, with service to Savannah (Wed/Sat) scheduled to begin on February 14, 2024, with service to Myrtle Beach (Thur/Sun) scheduled to start on February 15, 2024. Supplemental Saturday service for Myrtle Beach will also be offered during February and April school vacation weeks.

PVD now offers 33 nonstop destinations including 15 nonstop routes offered by Breeze Airways.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.