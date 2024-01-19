The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus will host a virtual town hall on climate change with U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on Sunday, February 4, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event, hosted by Reps. Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) and Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown), will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about current environmental news from Washington and ask questions of Whitehouse, who has been an advocate for climate initiatives in the Senate.

The public is welcome to participate and register online. Questions for Whitehouse can be submitted in advance or sent to Aquidneckclimate@gmail.com.

The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus is formed by Reps. Cortvriend and Carson to advocate for policies that mitigate and adapt to the changing climate. This is the fourth consecutive year that Whitehouse has joined the caucus for this forum.