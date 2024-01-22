Newport Festivals Foundation, producer of the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, today announced that tickets for the 2024 Newport Folk Festival will go on sale on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The Announcement

This summer the Newport Folk Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island to celebrate a major milestone – the iconic cultural institution’s 65th Anniversary. One of the longest running and most storied festivals in America will return July 26th-28th where it will continue to host once in a lifetime performances that only Newport’s unique alchemy of intimacy and artistic community can bring. Fans and artists alike return each year to this hallowed ground to experience the joy of this festival’s long running tradition of diversity, discovery and artistic virtuosity.

General on-sale begins Thursday, February 1st at 1PM ET via DICE. Full pricing listed below. Children under 10 are free with a maximum of 2 children attending per ticketed adult. Children 10 and over will need to purchase a full priced admission ticket. For more information go to https://newportfolk.org/tickets

TICKET PRICING

Adult Tickets

3-Day General Admission Pass: $286.34 (includes fees)

2-Day General Admission Pass: $224.54 (includes fees)

Single Day Ticket: $116.39 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $84.64 (includes fees)

2-Day Parking: $55.62 (includes fees)

Single Day Parking: $30.90 (includes fees)

Newport Folk Festival encourages fans not to purchase tickets you see on the secondary market, or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they have officially gone on sale to the public. Those speculative listings are not real tickets that the seller actually owns. Only purchase from official Newport Folk sources during the official on sale or waitlist. All Newport Folk tickets are mobile from our ticketing partner DICE.