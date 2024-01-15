Over $15.7 million in federal funding is coming to Rhode Island to help address and end homelessness.

U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD), on Monday announced $15,726,763 million in federal Continuum of Care (CoC) grants to help state and local agencies provide coordinated services and housing support to Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness. Reed led the successful effort to secure a $2.6 million increase over 2023’s level of funding.

The federal funds are flowing to Rhode Island as the state completes its annual “Point in Time Count” survey of how many Rhode Islanders are living on the streets and experiencing homelessness. The annual count, which took place on January 24, was led by the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness. Last year’s survey found over 1,800 Rhode Islanders were experiencing homelessness on a given night.

Homeless Count across Rhode Island begins today Over the last five years, the numbers have increased yearly – 1,055 in 2019, 1,104 in 2020, 1,267 in 2021, 1,576 in 2022, and 1,810 last year.

The federal homeless assistance funds, which are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), help local nonprofits and community partners deliver safe, affordable housing and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. It will also help renew several projects that develop and implement a coordinated approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness through Rhode Island’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP). Additionally, this funding will help launch four new projects to create rapid rehousing programs and expand existing permanent housing programs.

“Homelessness is a complex and pervasive challenge. Together, we can break the cycle of poverty and homelessness through a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy that offers people access to stable housing and supportive services. This federal funding goes a long way toward helping those on the front lines do transformative, life-saving work that helps our most vulnerable neighbors and strengthens our communities. I am proud to support these outstanding organizations deliver both crisis assistance and wrap around services that put people on the path to self-sufficiency. It is critical that the federal government steps up to assist so that we can ensure unsheltered people have a roof over their head and the supportive services they need to thrive,” said Senator Reed. “These federal funds are a vital step in ensuring we have rapid rehousing and permanent housing available for individuals, families, youth, and young adults in need.”

The federal CoC grants are coordinated at the state level by RIHousing and jointly administered by non-profits throughout the state. CoC funds are eligible for a variety of homeless assistance activities, including permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing, coordinated assessment, and other services to help ensure homelessness is a brief and rare experience.

“RIHousing is pleased with the substantial award that the Rhode Island Continuum of Care has secured this year and grateful to Senator Reed’s leadership in bringing these resources to Rhode Island,” said Carol Ventura, CEO of RIHousing. “The investment of over $2 million in new projects that will create more permanent housing opportunities for our most vulnerable Rhode Islanders will be a valuable tool as the CoC continues its important work to end homelessness in our state.”

Senator Reed has been a strong supporter of housing assistance and homelessness prevention initiatives while continually leading efforts in the Senate to increase funding to address the root causes of homelessness. In the fiscal year 2023 (FY23) Consolidated Appropriations Act, Reed secured $3.63 billion for Homeless Assistance Grants, an increase of $420 million above FY22. He also delivered $1.5 billion for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program which has helped preserve approximately 1.35 million affordable homes nationwide.

Reed is the author of the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act, which President Obama signed into law to streamline homeless assistance grant programs and increase homelessness prevention resources, empowering communities to more efficiently and strategically provide housing and services to this vulnerable population.

People in need of shelter may call the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness CES help line: (401) 277-4316.

State and local homeless projects that received 2023 federal CoC grants include: