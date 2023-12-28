The Lifespan Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center at Newport Hospital has been re-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, according to a statement from the hospital on Thursday.

The re-accreditation will extend through June of 2026 and applies to the adult inpatient and adult stroke specialty programs. It is part of what makes the center one of only nine in New England to receive the accreditation, which is considered a distinction that reflects a commitment to maintaining the highest standards in rehabilitation programs, the hospital said.

“It is a great feeling to be re-accredited by CARF through 2026, but more than that, it is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication put forth by the Vanderbilt Rehab team at Newport Hospital,” said Melissa J. Fournier, PT, Lifespan Director Inpatient Rehabilitation Services. “Their commitment to excellence and patient-centered care is unmatched and I am honored to work alongside them.”

CARF International, which was founded in 1966, is an independent, nonprofit accreditor working in health and human services. The re-accreditation decision is expected to reaffirm the center’s commitment to providing top-tier care.

