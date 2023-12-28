Not interested in spending a car payment on a night out this New Year’s Eve? Then check out some affordable options for celebrating NYE with some of the best bar bands around. Here’s a sampling of some great music happening in bars and music venues on Sunday night. Have fun, designate a driver, and welcome in 2024!

Wakefield: UPDATE – SOLD OUT. Welcome in 2024 with everything from 60s garage rock to 80s dance music along with pop classics from the aptly named NYE band, The Dick Clark’s at Pumphouse Music Works. Doors at 8PM, Music at 9PM, $20 tickets, a full bar, free food and desserts, and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. Click here for details.

East Providence: The 133 Club has a night of classic Americana, Blues-rock, and R&B from Nameless, featuring Garry Foisy on guitar and vocals, Dave Richardson on guitar and vocals, Jan Schmidt on vocals, Joe Potenza on bass and vocals, and Nate Goncalo on drums and vocals. Click here for details.

Tiverton: Dance away 2023 at Bally’s Tiverton Casino with Life of the Party, a high-energy band featuring vocalists Marvin Perry and Michelle Silva rocking a diverse selection of dance music, from Motown to 90s throwbacks to today’s biggest hits. Click here for details.

East Greenwich: Party to roots, rockabilly, soul, gospel, rock ‘n’ roll, early New Orleans R&B, honky-tonk, and delta blues with Lisa Marie & All Shook Up at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel. The fun begins at 9PM Click here for details.

Providence: Head to the Parlour off North Main for a high-energy show with XpressO, The Sugar Cones, Animal Face, The Z-Boys, Jake Hunsinger & The Rock Bottom Band and DJ Steeley Chris. All ages until 9PM, 21+ plus after. $10 cover before 9PM, $15 after. 8 3rd St, Providence. Click here for details.

Chepachet: Rock out to the classics and dance the night away with Smokin’ Mirrors at Hill’s Tavern. Tickets are $25, and the night features a selfie station, a midnight breakfast buffet and a champagne toast. Music starts around 8:30PM. Click here for details.