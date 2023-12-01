Submitted by Newport Mental Health

The third annual Mental Health Awareness Night organized by the Salve Regina University’s Men’s Ice Hockey Team raised more than $4,000 in support of Newport Mental Health’s mission to destigmatize the conversation around mental health and provide mental health and substance use treatment to those who live, work, and study in Newport County. In front of a packed arena on November 11, the Seahawks defeated Wentworth Institute of Technology 3-1.

In addition to the hockey game, the Seahawks held a pre-game rally at Wally’s Wieners on Thames Street. Wally’s generously donated a portion of the evening’s profits, and raffles of items donated by local businesses and sales of sweatshirts and t-shirts contributed to the cause. NOSOLO, the apparel brand dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of mental health, once again sponsored the event. Retro Team Outfitters and Next Shift Network also provided sponsorship support.

Participating in the ceremonial puck drop with Dayna Gladstein, Executive Vice President of Newport Mental Health, are Salve Regina captain #22 Johnny Mulera, Wentworth captain #28 Josh Faussett, and Salve students representing the men’s lacrosse and baseball teams. (Emily Winslow photo)



Mental Health Awareness Night began in 2021 under Salve student organizer Anthony Azzano ’23. The event has grown every year, and following his graduation, Azzano passed the puck to fellow Salve hockey players, Brendan Kim and Garrett Szeremley, to carry on the tradition.

“This cause hits home as many of us have gone through hardships with mental health,” says Kim. “We are very blessed and thrilled to contribute to the success of the fundraising event for mental health. Knowing that our efforts are making a positive impact on the well-being of others is truly rewarding. Together, we’ve harnessed the power of community and compassion to support mental health initiatives, and that is a cause worth celebrating. We want people to know (especially men) that they are not alone.”

Salve Regina Men’s Ice Hockey organizers for Mental Health Awareness Night include Hoon Kim, Braeden Young, Joel Shoemaker, Brendan Kim, and Dylan Price (missing is Garrett Szeremley).



Head coach Zech Klann supports the students’ efforts. “This night is close to the team’s heart,” he says. “In the world today, there are a lot of people who are struggling with depression and mental health-related issues. We’re going to continue to do this and make it as big as we can every year.”

Dayna Gladstein, Executive Vice president of Newport Mental Health, participated in the ceremonial puck drop and thanked the team for their enthusiastic support. “Mental health is a topic close to all our hearts, and it is crucial that we continue to break the stigma surrounding it,” she says. “By coming together as a community at events like this, we show that we care, that we’re here for one another, and that no one is alone on their journey to well-being. Thank you for being a part of this important and critical cause. Together, we can make a difference and create a future where mental health is prioritized and supported.”

If you’d like to support Salve Ice Hockey’s Mental Health Awareness Night, please donate at https://bit.ly/NMH-SalveHockey.