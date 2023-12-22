The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) provided the following two weekly updates on Aquidneck Island road construction projects today.

Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2, Newport

Since we permanently closed the old Downtown Newport exit on Friday, December 8, motorists have been following the signs and becoming accustomed to the new traffic pattern. Next week, we will continue demolishing this exit and start removing its associated guardrail and asphalt. We will also be installing the new street lights on JT Connell Highway heading towards Van Zandt Avenue. Traffic personnel remain on site to assist, with shoulder closures on JT Connell Highway, from the JT Connell Highway Connector Road to Van Zandt Avenue, Tuesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown

Next week, we’ll have sidewalk, drainage and driveway apron work along Aquidneck Avenue. Motorists can anticipate alternating one-way traffic, from East Main Road to Green End Avenue, Tuesday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.