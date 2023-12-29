Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

December 31, 2023 – January 6, 2024

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge. To read the Travel Advisory concerning the improvements, CLICK HERE. To read the latest Project Update and Frequently Asked Questions, CLICK HERE.



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

December 30, 2023 – January 5, 2024

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: Effective Sat. morning (Jan. 6), I-95 North motorists will face new traffic patterns after the Downtown exit and near Providence Place Mall with a newly relocated Exit 38, about one mile south of its current location. RIDOT will post numerous signs to clearly guide motorists to their destinations. A summary of the changes is as follows:

I-95 North Through Traffic: Use the two LEFT lanes at the newly relocated Exit 38 to remain on I-95.

Use the two LEFT lanes at the newly relocated Exit 38 to remain on I-95. I-95 North to Rte. 146 North: Use the RIGHT lane at the newly relocated Exit 38. Once on the new service road, use the two LEFT lanes to Rte. 146 North.

Use the RIGHT lane at the newly relocated Exit 38. Once on the new service road, use the two LEFT lanes to Rte. 146 North. I-95 North to State Offices: Use the RIGHT lane at the newly relocated Exit 38. Once on the new service road, use the FAR RIGHT lane for the State Offices exit.

Use the RIGHT lane at the newly relocated Exit 38. Once on the new service road, use the FAR RIGHT lane for the State Offices exit. Route 6/10 Connector and Downtown to I-95 North: Remain in the RIGHT lane on the new service road. Approaching the State Offices exit, follow the signs to I-95 North.

Remain in the RIGHT lane on the new service road. Approaching the State Offices exit, follow the signs to I-95 North. Route 6/10 Connector and Downtown to Rte. 146 North: Use the two LEFT lanes on the new service road to Rte. 146 North.

Use the two LEFT lanes on the new service road to Rte. 146 North. Atwells Ave on-ramp to I-95 North or Rte. 146 North: Use the two LEFT lanes for Rte. 146 North, and the RIGHT lane to access I-95 North.

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.

Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 36A, alternating lane closures for sign installation, Tues.-Thurs. nights (Jan. 2-Jan. 4), and lane shifts, Fri. night (Jan. 5), 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence/Providence: Bypass lanes for I-195 West traffic from East Providence to Providence are now open. This temporary traffic pattern will allow two lanes of travel westbound and two lanes of travel eastbound – all operating on the eastbound Washington Bridge.

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Overnight

Johnston: I-295, from Rte. 5 to Scituate Ave., alternating lane closures for inspection work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295, from Phenix Ave. to Scituate Ave. overpass, various lane closures for survey work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Johnston: At the on-ramp from Rte. 6 West to I-295 North, alternating lane closures for inspection work, Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence/Cranston/Warwick: I-95 South, from Eddy St. to Jefferson Blvd., left lane closures in a moving operation for center median barrier survey work, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, from Exit 15 to Exit 20, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-7 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, road closed for bridge work, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, road and Exit 18B off I-295 North closed for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for roadwork, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, left lane closed for steel installation, Sat. night (Jan. 6) at 6 p.m.-Sun. morning (Jan. 7) at 10 a.m. Follow signed detour to access Sayles Hill Rd. from Rte. 146 and Rte. 146 from Sayles Hill Rd.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for road construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Iron Mine Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for road construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-295, in the vicinity of Rte. 37 (Exits 3A and 3B), alternating lane closures for bridge work (I-295 North), and left lane closed for bridge work (I-295 South), Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for bridge work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Route 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from Rte. 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., left lane closed for construction, Tues.-Fri., 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Pattern

Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Weekly

Cranston/Warwick: Alternating lane or shoulder closures and narrowed lanes in a moving operation for survey work on the following roads, Tues.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Rte. 37, from I-295 to Post Rd.; Rte. 5 (Oaklawn Ave.) at Rte. 37; Glen Hills Rd., at Rte. 37; Power Rd., at Rte. 37; Rte. 2 (New London Ave.), at Rte. 37; and Rte. 1 (Post Rd.), from Maple St. to Lincoln Ave

Providence: Rte. 6 West, just east of Sheridan St. to the Sheridan St. Pedestrian Bridge, right lane/shoulder closures for construction, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Wed., Jan. 3.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Weekday

Cranston/Warwick: Alternating lane or shoulder closures and narrowed lanes in a moving operation for survey work on the following roads, Tues.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Rte. 37, from I-295 to Post Rd.; Rte. 5 (Oaklawn Ave.) at Rte. 37; Glen Hills Rd., at Rte. 37; Power Rd., at Rte. 37; Rte. 2 (New London Ave.), at Rte. 37; and Rte. 1 (Post Rd.), from Maple St. to Lincoln Ave.

Providence: Broad St., from Corinth St. to Aldrich St., lanes shifted and narrowed for survey work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: The old Downtown Newport exit off Rte. 138 East is closed permanently. Please stay to the left after the old off-ramp, use one of the two lanes to turn left at the new JT Connell Connector Rd., then left again onto JT Connell Hwy. toward Farewell St. Follow the signs to Downtown Newport.

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from the JT Connell Hwy. Connector Rd. to Van Zandt Ave., shoulder closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Tues.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North, from Lorry Lane to Victory Hwy., road closed for pavement repair until further notice. Please note, both Rte. 7 North and South will be closed for construction during working hours, weekdays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Please follow signed detour. During non-working hours, only the one-way detour for Rte. 7 North will be utilized.

South County

No Lane Closures Anticipated.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: I-95, between the on-and-off ramps at the Airport Connector, right shoulder closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 to the Airport entrance, left lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Airport Entrance, partial lane closures for electrical work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

