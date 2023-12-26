The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will change the Providence Viaduct’s traffic pattern on January 6, 2023. The change is part of the Providence Viaduct Northbound project, which aims to make the highway safer and reduce traffic.

The most notable change will be the relocation of Exit 38 (old Exit 23) for Route 146 and State Offices. The exit will be moved approximately one mile south of its current location, requiring drivers to take the exit sooner and head into the right lane as they approach the Atwells Avenue overpass and the Downtown Providence exit.

The new traffic pattern will see the use of the two left lanes on I-95 for the express lanes, which will extend over the Providence Viaduct with no exits until the Branch Avenue off-ramp (Exit 39A). The right lane at the newly relocated Exit 38 will be for the I-95 North to Route 146 North service road, with the two left lanes on Route 6/10 providing access to Route 146 North.

Drivers should also note that the new split for the Route 146/State Offices exit should not slow down or suddenly change lanes. Those who miss the exit will be required to remain on I-95 North and take the Branch Avenue exit, following it until they can turn left onto Branch Avenue and reach Route 146. Alternatively, drivers can turn right towards North Main Street, which leads to Orms Street and Smith Street, in the State Offices area.

The entire project, which includes the reconstruction of 10 bridges, is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.