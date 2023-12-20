Meet your new best friend, Prince – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!
Available for adoption through the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Prince is a 10-year-old feline.
Here’s what the Potter league for Animals shares on their website about Prince;
Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Royal Decree: Prince Seeks a Kingdom!
Looking for a feline companion with a touch of regal charm? Look no further than Prince, currently enjoying the comforts of a foster castle.
Prince seeks a serene, adult realm with minimal foot traffic, fit for royalty. If you’re experienced with shy or fearful cats, you’re his knight in shining armor. An existing, mature cat or a noble dog in your realm might win him over.
Prince loves to gaze out of windows, play with string toys, and chase laser beams. Once he’s comfortable, he’ll make your lap his throne, showering you with affection. Prince, a sensitive soul, takes time to adapt to new surroundings. Give him the time he needs, and he’ll reward you with his loyalty.
Ready to Join Prince’s Court? Give us a call at 401-846-8276 to schedule a time to meet him, or email training@potterleague.org to learn more. This charming feline is ready to reign in your heart and bring a touch of regal elegance to your life!