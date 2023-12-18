FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — As Bill Belichick finishes up what could be his final month as the New England Patriots coach, he’s drawing some effusive eulogies from the opposing sideline.

Kansas City’s Andy Reid took time out after beating the Patriots 27-17 on Sunday to praise the six-time Super Bowl champion, who trails only Don Shula on the NFL’s career list for coaching victories.

“He’s done an unbelievable job. Best in the business — ever. That’s what you’re talking about,” Reid said after the defending NFL champs beat the team whose dynasty they supplanted. “I don’t question it. I know how great he is, and I’ve got to deal with him by playing against him. So, nobody better. Not that I’ve gone against. Nobody better.”

The Patriots won six Super Bowls and 17 AFC East crowns in a 19-year span under Belichick. Tom Brady also had something to do with that, and since he defected to Tampa Bay, New England fans have been angrily taking sides over who deserves the most credit.

Some reports say owner Robert Kraft has already made up his mind to part ways with Belichick after the season; others report the owner hasn’t made up his mind yet.

What isn’t in doubt is that the Patriots (3-11) are on track for the worst season in Belichick’s tenure. They have the worst record in the AFC and are potentially one loss away from overtaking Carolina for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Still, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says the 71-year-old coach hasn’t slowed down.

“I’ve just got all the respect in the world for that guy,” Kelce said. “Every single time I go up against him – it’s the toughest job in the NFL, to go up against a Bill Belichick defense.

“He throws so much at you. He always has a lot of guys that can play smart,” added Kelce, who was limited to five catches for 28 yards Sunday. “So hats off to Belichick for today, for making my life tough, that’s for damn sure.”

Since taking over the Chiefs, Reid has won five of six regular-season matchups against Belichick; New England has won both playoff games. (When Reid was with the Eagles, Belichick beat him four times out of five.)

Among those wins for Reid was a 41-14 loss in Kansas City that famously left Belichick with nothing left to say except, “We’re on to Cincinnati.”

But given the opportunity to pad the score Sunday, Reid showed his respect. After the Patriots went for a fourth down from their own 7-yard line and failed, the Chiefs kneeled out the clock instead of running up the score.

“It was the right thing to do,” Reid said.

“This Patriot team is so close,” Reid said, adding that New England’s seven one-score losses is “crazy.” “They’ve done a nice job with that defense. They’re salty. And offensively, they had a nice plan there coming out.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The defense held the Chiefs to 2.1 yards per carry, the third game in a row and the sixth time this season the opponent has averaged less than 3 yards rushing. In all, Kansas City picked up 43 yards on 20 carries.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

Quarterback Bailey Zappe was inconsistent again as a starter in place of 2021 first-round draft pick Mac Jones. Zappe was 17 for 19 for 141 in the first half, throwing for seven first downs. He was 5 for 12 for 39 yards in the second half, throwing an interception on New England’s first play of the third quarter to set up a Chiefs touchdown.

STOCK UP

The Carolina Panthers (2-12) upset Atlanta for their second win of the season. That means the Patriots are within one game of the worst record in the NFL and the potential No. 1 overall draft pick that goes with it.

STOCK DOWN

Chad Ryland missed another short-ish field goal, yanking a 41-yard attempt wide to the left. The rookie fourth-round draft pick is 13 for 20 for the season.

KEY NUMBER

13 — The number of games the Patriots have scored 21 points or less. That’s the worst in the NFL and two shy of a franchise record set by the team that went 1-15.

NEXT STEPS

The Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention, but they can play spoiler at Denver and Buffalo before finishing out the season against the New York Jets.

