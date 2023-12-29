It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tyler William Ottilige, a cherished son, father, and friend. Tyler, born on April 29, 1985, in Newport, Rhode Island, peacefully left us on December 24, 2023, in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, at the age of 38.

Tyler was a proud graduate of New England Technical Institute, where he obtained a degree in Marine Technology. He began his career on the water, honing his skills as a fisherman under the influence of Alfred Camara. Tyler’s love for the ocean was unwavering, and he spent countless hours plying the waterways, casting his nets in pursuit of a bountiful catch from his beloved boats: BILA I, BILA II and BILA III.

Outside of his maritime pursuits, Tyler had a zest for life that was infectious. Whether he was racing cars, navigating snowmobiles, or indulging in the thrill of ice fishing in the serene landscapes of Maine, Tyler embraced every moment and lived life to the fullest.

Tyler’s memory will forever be cherished by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted father Bruce Ottilige and his loving mother, Sandra Ottilige-White. Tyler’s greatest pride and joy were his two adored sons, Liam and Landon Ottilige, who shared their father’s passion for the sea. Their mother, Brittney Ring, also mourns the loss of Tyler. He is also survived by his Aunt Vicki Foley and his Uncle Tom Ottilige.

Tyler William Ottilige’s vibrant spirit will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. In this time of sorrow, we find solace in the memories, the laughter, and the love he shared with us. May his soul find eternal peace, surrounded by the gentle lapping of ocean waves.

Funeral services to celebrate Tyler’s life and legacy will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 with visitation from 11:00am to 1:00pm in Connor’s Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Memorial Service will begin at 1:00pm, followed with a burial in Middletown Cemetery, Turner Road, Middletown.

Donations may be made to Liam and Landon by Venmo: @LLOttiligeBoys