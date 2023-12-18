Michael Kent Ervin, 61, of Portsmouth, passed away at home on December 17, 2023.

He was the loving husband of Kathleen (Mackin) Ervin and the late Melinda M. “Mindy” (Rebello) Ervin. He leaves his cherished dogs, Fig and mr beenee.

Born in Newport, RI on July 20, 1962, he was the son of Billy Maxwell Ervin of Springfield, MA, and the late Barbara (Perry) Mello. Mike was a gifted marine painter and fiberglass repair expert.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Potter League for Animals, Middletown, RI.