Mary E. Williams, 98, of Newport, RI, died on December 17, 2023, in the St. Clare Home. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Williams for 61 years.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Maria (Medeiros) Laranjo.

Mrs. Williams was a parishioner of Jesus Saviour Church. She was a member of the Church Choir, Rosary Sodality, and was a Church Treasurer.

Mrs. Williams and her husband Edward owned and operated Ed’s Variety on Broadway in Newport for 17 years. Her family also worked for Mr. John R. Drexel and family on Bellevue Ave.

Mrs. Williams was an active volunteer with the Edward King Center since their inception. She was also a member of the Newport Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered at the hospital for many years. She was a member of the former Catholic Daughters of America and the Newport Women’s Business Association.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her siblings; Charlie Laranjo, of Newport, Theresa Lacerda, of Middletown, Rosemary Northup, of Newport, and Ann Zerbus, of Middletown.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Williams; her son, Edward J. Williams Jr.; her daughter, JoAnn Williams; and her sister, Helen Souza.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 9:00 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Ave, Newport, RI 02840.