Margaret F. “Peggy” Palmer 72, of Newport, RI and Longboat Key, FL, died peacefully on December 22, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of William V. Cooney, of 20 years. Born in Newport, RI on June 19, 1951, she was the daughter to the late Margaret L. Palmer and Lt. Francis Gibbs Palmer.

Having lost her father prior to birth, she was surrounded by her grandmother, aunt, and uncles at an early age. Inspired by her mother, who was a longtime English teacher at Rogers High School, she became a devoted elementary school teacher for much of her life.

Peggy graduated from Elmhurst Academy class of ‘69, and later graduated from Salve Regina University, Rhode Island School of Design and Providence College.

For over 25 years, Peggy was a dedicated elementary school teacher at various school districts in Rhode Island, Virginia, and Connecticut. Whether it was Brunswick School (CT), Fairfax County (VA) or Newport County (RI), Peggy was a well-respected K-4 educator. She was passionate about entertaining her classroom while making school enjoyable for all her students.

Peggy and her husband, Billy, were actively involved in both the communities of Newport, RI and Longboat Key, FL. Following her retirement, Peggy loved nothing more than traveling abroad with her husband and enjoying the sunset at Hazard’s Beach with her family.

In addition to her husband, Peggy is survived by her son, Timothy L. Sullivan III and his wife Kathleen, of Boston, MA, her daughter, Kathleen S. Martens and her husband Christopher of Norwalk, CT, and her stepchildren; Shannon Taliercio and her husband Christopher of Wilton, CT, Liam Cooney and his wife Jessica of Wilton, CT, Coleman Cooney of Philadelphia, PA, Siobhan Collins and her husband Joseph of Methuen, MA, Dane Cooney and his wife Christine of Harwich, MA as well as fourteen grandchildren.

Peggy was proud of her family and loved nothing more than being with her grandchildren, she cherished the beautiful memories shared with her friends and family.

She will always be remembered for her amazing laugh, love of travel and finding the best bargain!

We are especially thankful for the loving care Peggy received from Leigh Apanovitch, Steven Palmer and the medical staff at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Newport Hospital.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, December 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, Spring Street, Newport at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 www.potterleague.org.