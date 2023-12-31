Laura “Cookie” Granitto, 100 years of age, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2023. She was surrounded by loved ones.

Laura was born on August 30, 1923, in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, New York. She was one of 11 children to the late Vito and Lucy (Centrone) Farello. She was the last survivor of all her siblings.

Laura was married to the late Cosimo “Gus” Granitto for 62 years. They moved from Brooklyn to Commack, Long Island, in 1966 and remained there until their move to Rhode Island in 2013.

Laura is survived by her children; Gary Granitto of Pittsburgh, PA, and Laurie Holbrook and her husband Hank of Newport, RI. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Lauren Veno and husband Jason, and Jillian Holbrook and husband Matthew Cheetham. She was the proud great grandmother to Benjamin and Lucia Veno. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

She was a proud New Yorker and never forgot her Brooklyn roots. She and her big Italian family spent their days “down the bay” beaching, clamming, and playing in the school yard where she and her sister were handball champs. Because of their amazing Italian culinary skills, eating anywhere other than their kitchens was always a challenge. No restaurant could live up to the food they prepared.

Laura loved gardening, sewing, baking, and watching her beloved New York Yankees. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Laura’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Village House Nursing Home, where Laura spent the last four years of her life. You treated her with kindness, dignity, and most importantly, love. You are angels who will never be forgotten. She lived a long, beautiful life and will be missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace, Cookie.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, with visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.

Flowers and or memorial donations may be made in Laura’s name to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.