Kathryn R. Bruen 82, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2023. She was born in Lynn, MA on April 26, 1941, the daughter of Clarence and Hellen (Harwood) Gove.

Kathyrn was a very giving soul. She touched many lives with her work for the Newport Housing Authority and the AHEPA as a service coordinator/property manager until her retirement. In her retirement he continued as a member of the residents council for the Newport Housing Authority, and continued to touch many lives with the work she did. She loved playing bingo at the Park Holm Senior center, as well as crafting and holding fundraisers for the Senior Center. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her children; Donna McManus, Laurie Cyphers, Wendy Bush, Robert L. Bruen and Sherry Holloway. She will also be missed by her grandchildren; Michael J. Wisomierski, Christine Lacroix, Sandy Jones, Casey Lacroix, Michael Cyphers, Timothy Cyphers, Tavia Cyphers, and Matt Bruen, 15 great grandchildren with number 16 on the way. She is also survived by her siblings; Louise Thorpe, Linda Vittum and Charles Gove.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Clarence and Hellen (Harwood) Gove, son; Charles L. Bruen, Jr., and daughter; Bonnie J Bruen.

She was an angel to all of us and countless others through her work and volunteer work in the city of Newport, Rhode Island. A celebration of her life will be held at the Park Holm Senior Center, 1 Eisenhower St., Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday, January 13th 2024, at 1PM. Burial will be private.