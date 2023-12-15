John L. “Jack” Sweeney, 88, of Newport, RI passed away December 7, 2023 in Newport. He was the husband of Lisa (Hoikala) Sweeney.

Born October 14, 1935 in Roxbury, MA, he was the son of the late Lawrence T. Sweeney and Gertrude (McMorrow) Sweeney.

Jack graduated from Bridgewater College with a bachelor’s degree and began his career in software engineering and computer software.

He was a member of the University Club in Boston, the Dennis E. Collins Division 1 Ancient Order of Hibernians, Ida Lewis Yacht Club, Newport Rifle Club, and the North End Club. Jack was a proud member and volunteer of the Redwood Library and member of Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club where he served as former president of the board.

In addition to his wife Lisa, Jack is survived by his sister Geralde Sweeney Buckley and his niece Elizabeth Davis.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory may be made locally to Newport’s Meals on Wheels of RI, 70 Bath St, Providence, RI 02908 or by visiting www.rimeals.org/give.