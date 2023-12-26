Frances M. Potter, 92, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on December 25, 2023, at home with her family and friends by her side. She was the wife of the late Wilfred E. Potter.

Born in Portsmouth, RI, she was the only child of the late Manuel S. and Frances “Fannie” (Lopes) Mello.

Frances dedicated many years to her career as a secretary in the newspaper industry, employing her sharp organizational skills and attention to detail. She also worked for William P. Clark Co., in Newport.

Outside of her professional life, Frances found joy and solace in various hobbies. She had a talent for quilting, crocheting, and needlepoint, creating beautiful pieces that will be cherished by her loved ones. She cultivated a lush and vibrant garden, where she spent countless hours nurturing flowers and plants. Frances’s passion for gardening reflected her nurturing nature and her ability to bring beauty to the world around her. Additionally, she was known for her culinary prowess, delighting family and friends with her delicious recipes. She was also a member of the Aquidneck Craft Association.

Frances is survived by her sons; John Potter and Matthew Potter, both of Portsmouth. She additionally leaves multiple cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 E Main Rd, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Wagon Fund, or to the Portsmouth Santa Tour.