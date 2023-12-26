Clara A. (DeLoura) Kalil, 92, formerly of Middletown, RI, died on Thursday, December 21, 2023 in Boaz, Alabama. She was the wife of the late James G. Kalil.

Born in Middletown, RI on September 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Anna (Chaves) DeLoura.

Clara attended Middletown Schools and Milgrim Business School. She was employed as an accountant for Raytheon Company, Portsmouth, RI for 30 years. She also worked as a housekeeper at Jesus Saviour Rectory, and volunteered her time as President of the Jesus Saviour Church Rosary Sodality, caregiver for All about Home Care in Middletown and Comfort Keeper in The Villages, Florida. Mrs. Kalil was a dedicated member of Jesus Saviour Church.

She is survived by three sons James Kalil Jr. of Chincoteague Island, Virginia, Michael Kalil of Arab, AL, and Christopher Kalil and his wife Theresa of Middletown, RI, her daughter Jane Durfee and her husband Michael of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, her eight grandchildren Philip James, Michael Jr. Mary, Katie, Chase, Peter, Candice, and Jacob; and six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by all her siblings, Joseph, Anthony, Manuel and George DeLoura, Mary Maloof, Ann Diaz, Gladys Hoberg, Lee Peck, and Josephine Knight.

Calling hours will be held on Saturay, December 30 from 9:00-10:30am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am, in Jesus Savior Church, Broadway and Vernon Avenue, Newport. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to Jesus Savior Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.