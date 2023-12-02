The Newport Salvation Army has introduced a program inviting any community-spirited individual, family, or company team to Adopt A Kettle this holiday season.
It’s a small commitment: staff a kettle for just two hours at the location of your choice … and make a meaningful contribution to your local community, where all funds collected remain right on Aquidneck Island.
To join the holiday appeal and volunteer for a two-hour stint at a kettle, simply contact the Newport Salvation Army headquarters at 401-846-3234 or email jae.eun.park@use.salvationarmy.org.
Read more from What's Up Newp
Jayson Tatum insists he didn’t lose swear or lose his temper. He still wound up watching the end of the game from Boston’s locker room.
Keep reading
9 hours ago December 2, 2023
Rafael Pinzon’s 15 points helped Bryant defeat Brown 69-66 on Friday night.
Keep reading
10 hours ago December 2, 2023
Newport residents are now able to report coyote sightings and encounters directly from their mobile devices through the City’s 311 ReportIt! Newport app.
Keep reading
14 hours ago December 1, 2023
A Newport resident is among five finalists who have the chance to win the $1 million grand prize in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.
Keep reading
17 hours ago December 1, 2023
Ortiz points to this past World Series and postseason as proof that experience and veteran managers pay off
Keep reading
18 hours ago December 1, 2023
With its closure, all traffic will use the new ramp system to access Downtown Newport.
Keep reading
19 hours ago December 1, 2023
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain tells What’s Up Newp that no credible threat was found after Thompson Middle School went into a shelter-in-place earlier this afternoon.
Keep reading
19 hours ago December 1, 2023
The shrimping business was based mostly in Maine and produced small, pink shrimp that were a winter delicacy in New England and across the country.
Keep reading
20 hours ago December 1, 2023
Public invited to attend special events being held throughout December, including weekly self-guided tours, pictures with Santa, and a special event vendor exposition.
Keep reading
20 hours ago December 1, 2023
The League of Women Voters, Newport County has named Ellen Pinnock, Director of Community Engagement at FabNewport, as the 2023 recipient of the Joan C. Arnold Civic Participation Award.
Keep reading
20 hours ago December 1, 2023
Load more posts
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.