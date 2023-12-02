Salvation Army Advisory Council member, Rick McGowan  who frequently staffs a kettle at his local market.  

The Newport Salvation Army has introduced a program inviting any community-spirited individual, family, or company team to Adopt A Kettle this holiday season.

It’s a small commitment: staff a kettle for just two hours at the location of your choice … and make a meaningful contribution to your local community, where all funds collected remain right on Aquidneck Island. 

To join the holiday appeal and volunteer for a two-hour stint at a kettle, simply contact the  Newport Salvation Army headquarters at 401-846-3234 or email jae.eun.park@use.salvationarmy.org. 

