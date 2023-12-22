Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization.

When you’re at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you’re probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?

But when you’re not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Rhode Island Tf Green International using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

#20. Minneapolis-St Paul International (Minneapolis, MN)

– Passengers: 10,747 (0.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 5,592

— #2. Sun Country Airlines d/b/a MN Airlines: 5,011

— #3. Eastern Airlines f/k/a Dynamic Airways, LLC: 143

#19. Pittsburgh International (Pittsburgh, PA)

– Passengers: 13,728 (0.8% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Breeze Aviation Group DBA Breeze: 13,425

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 190

— #3. Global Crossing Airlines: 113

#18. Norfolk International (Norfolk, VA)

– Passengers: 16,634 (1.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Breeze Aviation Group DBA Breeze: 16,609

#17. Punta Gorda Airport (Punta Gorda, FL)

– Passengers: 22,604 (1.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Allegiant Air: 22,604

#16. Charleston AFB/International (Charleston, SC)

– Passengers: 27,065 (1.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Breeze Aviation Group DBA Breeze: 26,625

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 440

#15. Washington Dulles International (Washington, DC)

– Passengers: 31,611 (1.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. CommuteAir LLC dba CommuteAir: 14,140

— #2. Air Wisconsin Airlines Corp: 6,273

— #3. Mesa Airlines: 5,482

#14. Palm Beach International (West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, FL)

– Passengers: 41,294 (2.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. JetBlue Airways: 40,616

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 678

#13. LaGuardia (New York, NY)

– Passengers: 49,992 (3.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Endeavor Air: 36,636

— #2. Republic Airline: 13,356

#12. Newark Liberty International (Newark, NJ)

– Passengers: 50,315 (3.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Republic Airline: 39,338

— #2. GoJet Airlines LLC d/b/a United Express: 10,480

— #3. United Air Lines: 187

#11. Tampa International (Tampa, FL)

– Passengers: 54,196 (3.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 49,828

— #2. Breeze Aviation Group DBA Breeze: 4,210

— #3. JetBlue Airways: 158

#10. Detroit Metro Wayne County (Detroit, MI)

– Passengers: 56,440 (3.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 29,876

— #2. SkyWest Airlines: 18,879

— #3. Endeavor Air: 7,548

#9. Philadelphia International (Philadelphia, PA)

– Passengers: 62,184 (3.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. PSA Airlines: 24,083

— #2. Piedmont Airlines: 18,482

— #3. American Airlines: 10,030

#8. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

– Passengers: 69,406 (4.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. JetBlue Airways: 50,314

— #2. Frontier Airlines: 9,837

— #3. Southwest Airlines: 9,083

#7. Chicago Midway International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 85,566 (5.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 85,526

#6. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 94,616 (5.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Envoy Air: 24,582

— #2. SkyWest Airlines: 18,357

— #3. Republic Airline: 17,043

#5. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (Atlanta, GA)

– Passengers: 138,985 (8.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 136,610

— #2. Frontier Airlines: 1,235

— #3. Southwest Airlines: 888

#4. Ronald Reagan Washington National (Washington, DC)

– Passengers: 172,276 (10.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. PSA Airlines: 64,768

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 50,417

— #3. American Airlines: 36,906

#3. Charlotte Douglas International (Charlotte, NC)

– Passengers: 179,176 (10.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 157,472

— #2. PSA Airlines: 21,354

— #3. Republic Airline: 303

#2. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall (Baltimore, MD)

– Passengers: 213,794 (12.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 213,783

#1. Orlando International (Orlando, FL)

– Passengers: 224,335 (13.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 122,875

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 74,483

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 20,704

