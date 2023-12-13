Middletown is considering the most sweeping update to its zoning ordinances in nearly three decades to bolster the supply of affordable housing in the town.

The proposed changes, which were spurred by a package of affordable housing legislation approved by the Rhode Island General Assembly earlier this year, are aimed at making it easier and faster to build affordable housing units by reducing the amount of “red tape” associated with such developments, according to state officials.

Among the changes being considered are new provisions that would create more affordable housing units in residential neighborhoods through the “upzoning” of certain areas to allow for higher-density development.

“These are the biggest changes in zoning that have taken place since the Zoning Enabling Act was put together in 1991,” Middletown Town Solicitor Peter Regan said. “Every city and town is going through this same process.”

The Middletown Town Council and Planning Board held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the anticipated impact of the proposed zoning changes and the next steps for the town.

A second public hearing on the proposed measures is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

All of the new affordable housing legislation approved by the General Assembly goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. Middletown officials say it is critical that the town adopt revisions to its zoning code dealing with special-use permits before the beginning of the new year to comply with the new law.

“The law requires that the towns adopt specific and objective criteria for consideration of any special use permits,” Middletown Town Planner Ronald Wolanski said. “If we do not adopt these criteria for each use category where special use permits are required by Jan. 1 all such uses will then be allowed by right, meaning no review by town boards as is typically required for a special use permit.”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.