PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins’ 24 points helped Providence defeat Rhode Island 84-69 on Saturday night.

Hopkins also had seven rebounds for the Friars (7-1). Devin Carter scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds. Jayden Pierre shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jaden House finished with 18 points for the Rams (5-3). David Fuchs added 11 points and six rebounds for Rhode Island. Luis Kortright also put up 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

