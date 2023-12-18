On Sunday, Greenlove Foundation announced its water bottle filling station donation to Forest Avenue Elementary School in Middletown, Rhode Island.

The hydration station donation aligns with the school’s commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness in a world where single-use plastic has become a serious environmental threat, according to the Greenlove Foundation.

Why Forest Avenue Elementary? Greenlove Foundation shares the following;

Forest Avenue Elementary School has a commendable history of environmental initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability. For one week each April since 2020, students have engaged in environmental programming, including creating an Earth Day mural, pledges to help the planet, and distributing flower and vegetable seeds. This year, the school partnered with the Greenlove Foundation and relied on its environmental education program to implement a program to reduce single-use plastic. Further, the school organized additional eco-efforts, including recycling education, distribution of reusable water bottles, promotion of litterless lunches, and hands-on activities such as repurposing materials for planting seeds. Greenlove was highly impressed with all its environmental initiatives, which allowed Forest Avenue to be an excellent recipient of a Greenlove hydration station.

“This award is the culmination of three years of environmental programming at Forest Ave. Our application included more than a dozen examples of environmental actions at the school, including litterless lunch days, tree plantings, and a Rhode Island Resource Recovery visit to learn about recycling. The water bottle filling station is a daily reminder for students that they can make a healthy difference for the planet and themselves,” said Sara Poirier, parent of two children at Forest Ave. She prepared the grant on behalf of the school’s Parent Teacher Group.

This collaboration marks the Greenlove Foundation’s 31st water bottle filling station donation since it began its plastic waste-reduction efforts in 2016.

Greenlove Foundation is a Newport, RI-based environmental non-profit organization. Greenlove was founded in memory of Kendra L. Bowers and aims to educate and inspire people to change their habits to benefit the environment through its educational awareness program and by donating water bottle filling stations to schools, recreational organizations, and parks. To this date, Greenlove says its water bottle filling stations have saved over 1,300,000 bottles from waste.