Construction began this month on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Marine Operations Center in Newport. The center will serve as the home for NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations in the Atlantic region.

The U.S. Navy awarded the $147 million contract for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The project is expected to reach completion in July 2027 and will include a pier for up to four large ships and associated utilities.

The 22,129-square-foot (2,000-square-meter) administration building will also be built as part of the project, including parking, exterior storage, and an adjacent loading and laydown area. Skanska will deliver the pier and marine operations center to NOAA’s Atlantic region.

