BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Jaden Clayton scored 15 points as Maine beat Brown 60-49 on Sunday.

Clayton finished 7 of 12 from the field for the Black Bears (6-4). Peter Filipovity scored 13 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Quion Burns shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Bears (2-8) were led by Nana Owusu-Anane, who posted 15 points and 11 rebounds. Brown also got 11 points from Kino Lilly Jr.. In addition, Aaron Cooley had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Maine visits Boston University and Brown goes on the road to play Rhode Island.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.