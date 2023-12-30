STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Clarke scored 19 points as Stony Brook beat Brown 69-65 on Friday night.

Clarke had six rebounds for the Seawolves (7-6). Keenan Fitzmorris scored 16 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor. Chris Maidoh had 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

Kino Lilly Jr. finished with 19 points for the Bears (4-10). Kimo Ferrari added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Brown. Aaron Cooley also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

