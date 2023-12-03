EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Law enforcement officials brought more than 100 counts against a Florida motorist accused of firing shots at a residence before leading officers on a wild pursuit in which two cruisers crashed into a house and several other vehicles were damaged, officials said.

The motorist remained in jail on Sunday, two days after the chase ended with his SUV crashing and spilling bullets and cartridges on a roadway in East Providence, police said.

“This was an extremely volatile situation involving a dangerous and unpredictable suspect who put so many of our residents and police officers in harms way,” Police Chief Christopher Francesconi said.

The episode unfolded Friday with reports of shots fired from a vehicle with Florida license plates. Police gave chase before the suspect crashed and abandoned his vehicle, fled on foot and was arrested. More than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the vehicle, and several guns were found in a backpack discarded on the chase route, police said.

Charges included 106 counts of possessing a large capacity feeding device, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, eluding an officer, and obstructing officers. The investigation continued over the weekend as the motorist remained in jail. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney, police said.