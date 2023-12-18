Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. All 3 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +4.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#3. CVS Health Corp (CVS)
– Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.67)
– Market cap: $95.8 billion
– Headquarters: Woonsocket
– Sector: Retail Trade
#2. Hasbro (HAS)
– Last week price change: +3.4% (+$1.68)
– Market cap: $7.0 billion
– Headquarters: Pawtucket
– Sector: Manufacturing
#1. Textron (TXT)
– Last week price change: +4.5% (+$3.41)
– Market cap: $15.6 billion
– Headquarters: Providence
– Sector: Manufacturing