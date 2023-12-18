Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. All 3 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +4.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#3. CVS Health Corp (CVS)

– Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.67)

– Market cap: $95.8 billion

– Headquarters: Woonsocket

– Sector: Retail Trade

#2. Hasbro (HAS)

– Last week price change: +3.4% (+$1.68)

– Market cap: $7.0 billion

– Headquarters: Pawtucket

– Sector: Manufacturing

#1. Textron (TXT)

– Last week price change: +4.5% (+$3.41)

– Market cap: $15.6 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Manufacturing