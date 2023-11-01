Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The meeting, which is set to begin at 6:30 pm, will take place in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

NOVEMBER 8, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on November 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, Newport, RI 02840

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. PUBLIC HEARING: Action Item #6214/23 – RE: Public Hearing – 2023 Zoning Ordinance Amendments (w/accompanying ordinances- First Reading)

~ Recommendation from the Planning Board

a. Chapter 2.68, entitled, “Planning Board”

b. Chapter 17.08, entitled, “Definitions”

c. Chapter 17.12, entitled, “Establishment of Districts”

d. Chapter 17.14, entitled, “Permitted Uses”

e. Chapter 17.72, entitled, “Substandard Lots and Nonconforming Uses”

f. Chapter 17.100, entitled, “Development Standards”

g. Chapter 17.104, entitled, “Parking and Loading Standards”

h. Chapter 17.108, entitled, “Variances and Special Uses”

i. New Chapter 17.109, entitled, “Special Use Permits” New- (First Reading)

j. New Chapter 17.110, entitled, “Unified Development Review”

k. Chapter 17.120, entitled, “Amendments to the Zoning Code”

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council meeting held October 11, 2023 and Boards and Commission interviews held October 10, 11, 12, 16 & 19, 2023 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. City -by-the-Sea Communications, d/b/a ThamesGiving in Newport, Thames Street retail district; November 9, 16 & 23,

2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

2. Common Fence Music Co. d/b/a Newport Live, d/b/a Newport Live Presents Phoebe Hunt, Newport Art Museum; November 18, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

3. Shops @ Long Wharf, d/b/a Santa’s Magic, 49 Long Wharf Mall; November 25, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Rain date- November 26, 2023)

4. Little Gold LLC, d/b/a Little Gold Artisan Market, 24 Franklin St., December 1, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and December 2, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5. Mark A. Olechnowicz, d/b/a The 2nd Annual King Park Christmas Tree Lighting, King Park; December 4, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Rain date- December 5, 2023)

6. IYRS School of Technology and Trades, d/b/a IYRS Holiday Party, Restoration Hall, 449 Thames St.; December 8, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

7. IYRS School of Technology and Trades, d/b/a IYRS Artisan Fair, Restoration Hall, 449 Thames St.; December 9, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

8. Cystic Fibrosis MA-RI Chapter, d/b/a Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk-A-Thon, Brenton Point State Park; May 18, 2024 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (route attached)

c. Communication from the Castle Hill Neighborhood Association, re: Proposed amendments to the Zoning Code (Receive)

d. Communication from Christopher Patsos, Newport Babe Ruth Vice President, Newport R&R American Legion Baseball Director, Newport County Challenger Baseball Director, Newport Gulls VP and part owner, re: Request to display a plaque at Cardines Field in honor of Ronald “Mr. Mac” Macdonald (Receive and refer to city administration)

e. Communication from William Farrell, Colonel Commanding, Newport Artillery Company, re: Liberty Square/Newport Middle Passage Marker (Receive and refer to city administration)

f. Communication from C.R.M.C, re: Proposed Rule Making Changes (Receive)

g. Communication from Sean O’Connor, re: Resignation from the Energy and Environment Commission (Receive with regret)

h. Communication from Christopher Jones, re: Resignation from the Cliff Walk Commission (Receive with regret)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoors) Karen Pinelli, d/b/a Provence Sur Mer, 39 Touro St. (Hearing)

4. Pedicab Business License, Renewal, Andrew Croan, d/b/a Pedi-Power Pedicabs, LLC, 118 Rhode Island Blvd., Portsmouth, RI – 6 pedicabs valid from May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2026

5. 2023-2024- Victualing License Renewals for liquor and non-liquor establishments (list attached)

6. Victualing License, Expansion, The Quencher Newport, LLC, d/b/a The Quencher, 95 Long Wharf to add an 807 sq. foot second floor deck consisting of 14 tables and 38 chairs

7. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Appointments

Historic District Commission

Kelly Moran Alternate to Full member (three (3) year term expires 2/3/2026)

Waterfront Commission

John Kokulis (three (3) year term expires 1/11/25)

RESOLUTIONS

8. 2024 Schedule of Regular City Council Meetings

9. Reconsideration of Action Item 6213/23, Rogers High School Building Project which was layed on the table on October 25, 2023

10. Congratulating Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr. Esq. on receiving the Robert M. Goodwich Distinguished Public Service Award – D. Carlin

ORDINANCES

11. Amending Chapter 10.28, of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Public Parking Lots”, Section 10.28.050, entitled, “Mary Street Parking Lot” (Second Reading)

12. Amending Chapter 10.24 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Vehicles and Traffic, Section 10.24.030, entitled, “Special parking limits during certain hours on certain streets” (Second Reading)

13. Amending Chapter 10.24,of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Vehicles and Traffic”, Section 10.24.010, entitled, “Parking prohibited at all times in designation spaces”, Section 10.24.030, entitled, “Special parking limits during certain hours on certain streets” and Section 10.24.050 , entitled, “Two, three and four hour parking limits” (Second Reading)

14. Amending Chapter 10.68 entitled, “Loading Zones”, to amend Section and 10.68.020, entitled, “Restrictions on use” (Second Reading)

15. Amending Chapter 8.08, entitled, “Fire Code”, to amend Section 8.08.030, entitled, “Additional fire prevention requirements” and Section 8.08.070, entitled, “Storage limits for flammable and combustible liquids” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS

16. Communication from Maureen Cronin, Chair, Tree and Open Space Commission, re: Recommendation regarding pickleball courts and pickleball play in Newport

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

17. Action Item #6213/23 – RE: Rogers High School Building Project (w/accompanying resolution)

18. Action Item #6215/23 – RE: Church Community Housing Corporation – Award of Contract for the Management of the City’s Community Development Block Grant Program and Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Program (w/accompanying resolution)

19. Action Item #6216/23 – RE: Award of Contract – Fire Pumper Engine – 2026 E-ONE Typhoon 780 Gallon Aluminum Pumper – Cooperative Purchasing Agreement (w/accompanying resolution)

20. Action Item #6217/23 – RE: Local Public Agency Agreement – RIDOT – Municipal Road & Bridge Program (w/accompanying resolution)

21. Action Item #6218/23 – RE: Award of Contract – Testing of Soil at Rogers High School (w/accompanying resolution)

22. Action Item #6219/23 – RE: Allocation of $2,400,000 to Water Pollution Control Fund (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor License, Common Fence Music, d/b/a Newport Live, d/b/a Newport live Presents, 76 Bellevue Ave., November 18, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

2. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, St. Augustin Church Corp, d/b/a Christmas Extravaganza, St. Augustin Church Hall December 1 & 2, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

3. Communication from Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a Vieste Vino, 580 Thames St. Units B102, B103 & B104, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license, re: Change in d/b/a to Vieste Vino Hooked (Receive and make part of licensees file)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

4. Application of The Quencher Newport, LLC, d/b/a The Quencher, 95 Long Wharf, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to expand the licensed premises by adding a second floor 807 sq. foot deck consisting of 14 tables consisting of 38 seats and one bar (Hearing)

5. Application of Brownstone, Inc., d/b/a One Pelham East & The Top of the Pelham, 270 Thames St., holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to transfer 100 shares of stock from Brownstone Inc. to Gary Kilroy (40), Christopher Kilroy (40) and Cameron Kilroy (20), for the same premises (Hearing)

6. 2023-2024 Liquor License Renewals (by class)

LIQUOR CLASS A

————————————————-

KRG Enterprises, Inc.

d/b/a Bridge Liquors

23 Connell Hgwy.

LIQUOR CLASS BH

_________________________

Cliffside Inn, LLC

d/b/a Cliffside Inn

2 Seaview Ave.

LIQUOR CLASS BL

————————————————-

Beverage Newport Shipyard, LLC

d/b/a Belle’s Café

One Washington St.

Boru Noodles, LLC

d/b/a Boru Noodle Bar

36 Broadway & 51-53

Marlborough St.

NDC Enterprises, LLC

d/b/a Norey’s

156 Broadway

Tokyo, Inc.

d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi

6 Equality Park

LIQUOR CLASS BT

————————————————-

Giusto, LLC

d/b/a Giusto, LLC

4 Commercial Wharf

Surf Club, LLC

d/b/a Surf Club & Coffee Grinder

337 Thames St.

Vanderbilt Hotel, LLC

d/b/a Vanderbilt, The

41 Mary St.

LIQUOR CLASS BV

————————————————-

99 West, LLC

d/b/a 99 Restaurant and Pub

199 Connell Hgwy

Belle Mer, Inc.

d/b/a Belle Mer

2 Goat Island

Broadway Tavern LTD

d/b/a Tavern on Broadway

12, 16 & 18 Broadway

Diego’s Newport, LLC

d/b/a Diego’s

11 Bowen’s Wharf

Kelkery Food & Spirits, Inc.

Perro Salado

19 Charles St.

Midtown Oyster Bar LLC

d/b/a Midtown Oyster Bar & Grill

341 Thames St.

NT Corporation

d/b/a Black Pearl, The

Bannister’s Wharf

Nautilus Restaurant, LLC

d/b/a Scales & Shells

527 Thames Street

Uptown Hospitality, LLC

d/b/a Mother Pizzeria

49 Long Wharf

Rhumbline, LLC

d/b/a Rhumbline

255 Thames St.

Quencher Newport, The, LLC

Quencher, The, LLC

95 Long Wharf

Wharf Pub Newport LLC

d/b/a Wharf Pub, The

37 Bowen’s Wharf

LIQUOR CLASS D

————————————————-

Newport Lodge #104 Benevolent

& Protective Order of Elks

d/b/a Elk’s Club

141 Pelham St.

Friendly Sons of Newport Social Club

d/b/a Friendly Sons of Newport Social Club

5 Farewell St.

Ida Lewis Yacht Club

d/b/a Ida Lewis Yacht Club

Lime Rock-Wellington Ave.

Irish American Athletic Club

d/b/a Irish American Athletic Club

642 Thames St.

Oak Street Partnership

d/b/a/ Kerry Hill Club, The

15 Oak St.

Vasco Da Gama Portuguese American Charitable Society, Inc.

d/b/a Vasco Da Gama Portuguese American Charitable Society, Inc.

15 Fenner Ave.

Adjourn- November 1, 2023

Laura C. Swistak, CMC City Clerk