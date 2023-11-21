In an exhilarating announcement, the legendary rock band, The Rolling Stones, has officially declared their highly anticipated return to the stage. The iconic group will embark on a brand-new tour, titled “Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds,” set to mesmerize fans across 16 cities in the United States and Canada. On n May 30, 2024, the tour will stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as the band’s charismatic frontman, Mick Jagger, along with Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, take the stage to deliver their signature sound. The setlist will feature a mix of timeless classics including “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and “Satisfaction,” as well as beloved deep cuts and tracks from their latest studio album, Hackney Diamonds.

Having recently received a Grammy nomination for the lead single, “Angry,” from their chart-topping album, Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones are eager to showcase their new material live. With a fresh stage setup and an unparalleled energy that only the Stones can bring, this tour promises to be an extraordinary event for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Building anticipation for the tour, The Rolling Stones treated a select audience to an electrifying rock show at Racket NYC last October. The event marked the release of their first studio album since 2005’s A Bigger Bang and left the lucky attendees craving more. The songs from Hackney Diamonds received rave reviews and are now poised to captivate stadiums as the band sets out on their epic journey.

Since their inception, The Rolling Stones have shattered records, both on stage and at the box office. Their previous global sell-out tours left audiences awestruck, and their 2016 Grammy-winning album, Blue & Lonesome, reignited their passion for the blues genre that influenced their distinctive sound. With over 250 million albums sold worldwide, the Stones have etched their place in music history.

The “Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds” is presented by AEG Presents’ Concerts West and supported by AARP, as its official sponsor.

Tickets for this momentous tour go on sale on December 1 at 10 am at https://rollingstones.com/tour/.

THE ROLLING STONES – STONES TOUR ‘24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS

sponsored by AARP

Sunday, April 28, 2024 NRG Stadium Houston, TX

Thursday, May 2, 2024 Jazz Fest New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Lumen Field Seattle, WA

Thursday, May 23, 2024 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Thursday, May 30, 2024 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA

Monday, June 3, 2024 Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL

Friday, June 7, 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, OH

Thursday, June 20, 2024 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO

Thursday, June 27, 2024 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

Friday, July 5, 2024 BC Place Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Levi’s® Stadium Santa Clara, CA

