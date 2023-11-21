Newport, RI -James Cameron McLeish (DooDoo), 59, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on November 19, 2023. He was the husband of Sherri (Rodrigues) McLeish.

Born in Newport, RI, RI on April 8, 1964, He was the son of James and Dorothy (Scott) McLeish.

Jimmy worked for Perry Potato Farm during his teen years and then went and worked for RIPTA where he was employed for 37 years. He was the VP and longtime member of The North End Club. He was an avid softball player most of his life. He was a highly competitive bowler with family and anything else he played, such as golf, cards, and board games. He had a big obsession with the Red Sox and Patriots. He loved going to the games with his friends and then carrying on the tradition with his family.

James is survived by his wife Sherri and their children; Brynn McLeish, Cameron McLeish all of Middletown, RI. his siblings; Scott McLeish and his wife Catherine, and Sam Silvia all of Middletown, RI as well as many nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his parents James and Dorothy McLeish. His brother Robert (Otis) McLeish and his sister Janet Perry.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. Funeral services will be Monday, November 27th, at 10:00am at Calvary United Methodist Church, 200 Turner Road, Middletown, RI.

Donations in his memory may be made to Hillside Charitable Organization 86 Bayview Park, Middletown, RI 02842 or the Three Angels, P.O. Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842

